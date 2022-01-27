Vistry Group PLC (LON:VTY) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Vistry Group PLC (LON:VTY) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,371.30 ($18.50).

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on VTY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Vistry Group from GBX 1,130 ($15.25) to GBX 1,260 ($17.00) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,470 ($19.83) target price on shares of Vistry Group in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,207 ($16.28) target price on shares of Vistry Group in a research report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on shares of Vistry Group from GBX 1,490 ($20.10) to GBX 1,560 ($21.05) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,420 ($19.16) price target on shares of Vistry Group in a report on Friday, November 5th.

Shares of LON:VTY opened at GBX 991.60 ($13.38) on Thursday. Vistry Group has a 52 week low of GBX 831 ($11.21) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,351 ($18.23). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.24, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 2.72. The company has a market cap of £2.20 billion and a PE ratio of 10.46. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,133.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,171.38.

Vistry Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a builder of homes in the United Kingdom. The company offers two-bed to four and five-bed family homes. It owns a land bank of 40,218 plots. The company was formerly known as Bovis Homes Group PLC and changed its name to Vistry Group PLC in January 2020.

