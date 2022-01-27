Vita Coco (NASDAQ:COCO) Shares Down 7.8%

Vita Coco Company Inc (The) (NASDAQ:COCO) dropped 7.8% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $9.27 and last traded at $9.30. Approximately 35,081 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 569,299 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.09.
COCO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Vita Coco in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on Vita Coco in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Vita Coco in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler began coverage on Vita Coco in a report on Monday, November 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Vita Coco in a report on Monday, November 15th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Vita Coco currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.86.
The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.80.
In related news, Director Ira Liran bought 49,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.43 per share, for a total transaction of $512,634.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Beverages Sa Verlinvest sold 199,961 shares of Vita Coco stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.03, for a total value of $2,805,452.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 94,000 shares of company stock worth $969,052. 7.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Vita Coco stock. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Vita Coco Company Inc (The) (NASDAQ:COCO) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.
About Vita Coco (NASDAQ:COCO)
THE VITA COCO COMPANY provides beverage platform. The company’s brands include coconut water, Vita Coco; clean energy drink Runa; sustainable enhanced water, Ever & Ever and protein-infused water, PWR LIFT. THE VITA COCO COMPANY is based in NEW YORK.
Featured Article: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?
Receive News & Ratings for Vita Coco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vita Coco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.