Vita Coco (NASDAQ:COCO) Shares Down 7.8%

Vita Coco Company Inc (The) (NASDAQ:COCO) dropped 7.8% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $9.27 and last traded at $9.30. Approximately 35,081 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 569,299 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.09.

COCO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Vita Coco in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on Vita Coco in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Vita Coco in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler began coverage on Vita Coco in a report on Monday, November 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Vita Coco in a report on Monday, November 15th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Vita Coco currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.86.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.80.

Vita Coco (NASDAQ:COCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $115.67 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Vita Coco Company Inc will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Ira Liran bought 49,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.43 per share, for a total transaction of $512,634.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Beverages Sa Verlinvest sold 199,961 shares of Vita Coco stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.03, for a total value of $2,805,452.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 94,000 shares of company stock worth $969,052. 7.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Vita Coco stock. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Vita Coco Company Inc (The) (NASDAQ:COCO) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

THE VITA COCO COMPANY provides beverage platform. The company’s brands include coconut water, Vita Coco; clean energy drink Runa; sustainable enhanced water, Ever & Ever and protein-infused water, PWR LIFT. THE VITA COCO COMPANY is based in NEW YORK.

