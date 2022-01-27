VMG Consumer Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:VMGAU) Short Interest Update

VMG Consumer Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:VMGAU) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decrease of 81.3% from the December 31st total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 355,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

NASDAQ:VMGAU traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $10.05. 200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,633. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.09. VMG Consumer Acquisition has a 12-month low of $10.04 and a 12-month high of $10.18.

