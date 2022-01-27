VNT Chain Price Tops $0.0003 on Major Exchanges (VNT)

VNT Chain (CURRENCY:VNT) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 27th. One VNT Chain coin can now be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. VNT Chain has a market capitalization of $717,638.03 and approximately $280,137.00 worth of VNT Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, VNT Chain has traded up 16.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About VNT Chain

VNT Chain (CRYPTO:VNT) is a coin. Its launch date was March 16th, 2018. VNT Chain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,717,613,095 coins. VNT Chain’s official website is vntchain.io/?language=en . VNT Chain’s official Twitter account is @VeredictumIO and its Facebook page is accessible here . VNT Chain’s official message board is medium.com/@VNTChainLabs . The Reddit community for VNT Chain is /r/VNTChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “VNT Chain was born for empowering the distributed economy system. VNT Chain’s target is to build a global distributed smart value network based on blockchain technology to provide reliable, secure, efficient, friendly and low-cost value transfer services, and to gain widespread use in different vertical markets, such as finance, healthcare, supply chain, gaming, etc. “

VNT Chain Coin Trading

