Vonovia SE (OTCMKTS:VNNVF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Vonovia SE (OTCMKTS:VNNVF) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $63.50.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Vonovia in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Vonovia in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Societe Generale began coverage on Vonovia in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Vonovia in a report on Thursday, November 11th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, DZ Bank raised Vonovia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a €61.00 ($69.32) target price for the company in a report on Friday, December 3rd.

Get Vonovia alerts:

Shares of VNNVF stock opened at $55.70 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $55.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.97. Vonovia has a 12-month low of $52.12 and a 12-month high of $72.97.

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated residential real estate company in Europe. It operates through four segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, and Development. The company offers property management services; apartments and property-related services; and value-added services, including maintenance and modernization of properties, craftsmen and residential environment organization, residential environment organization, condominium administration, cable TV, metering, energy supply, and insurances services.

Featured Article: Is it better to buy a fund with a higher or lower NAV?

Receive News & Ratings for Vonovia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vonovia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.