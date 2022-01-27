Vontier (NYSE:VNT) Hits New 12-Month Low at $26.63

Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $26.63 and last traded at $26.63, with a volume of 14357 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $27.01.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Vontier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Argus restated a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on shares of Vontier in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vontier currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.50.

The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.44. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $30.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.79. The firm has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a PE ratio of 10.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.09.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. Vontier had a return on equity of 154.60% and a net margin of 14.51%. The company had revenue of $768.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $748.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. Vontier’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Vontier Co. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.37%. Vontier’s payout ratio is 3.88%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its holdings in Vontier by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 36,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,127,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vontier during the 4th quarter valued at $1,632,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vontier by 39.6% during the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 9,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 2,825 shares in the last quarter. Epiq Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vontier by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Epiq Partners LLC now owns 59,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,830,000 after purchasing an additional 2,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oak Thistle LLC bought a new position in shares of Vontier during the 4th quarter valued at $982,000. Institutional investors own 90.53% of the company’s stock.

About Vontier (NYSE:VNT)

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of critical technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repair, and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, remote management and workflow software, and vehicle tracking and fleet management software solutions for traffic light control and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

