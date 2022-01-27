Vtex (NYSE:VTEX) Hits New 52-Week Low at $6.25

Vtex (NYSE:VTEX) shares hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $6.25 and last traded at $6.28, with a volume of 835630 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.83.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Vtex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $26.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vtex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Vtex in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Vtex from $25.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vtex currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.66.

Get Vtex alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 5.16, a quick ratio of 5.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.45.

Vtex (NYSE:VTEX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.02). Vtex had a negative return on equity of 40.74% and a negative net margin of 45.99%. The firm had revenue of $31.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.29 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Vtex will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VTEX. Kiron Capital Gestao de Recursos Ltda. bought a new stake in Vtex in the third quarter valued at $6,296,000. Gavea Investimentos Ltda bought a new stake in Vtex in the third quarter valued at $85,647,000. Dynamo Administracao de Recursos Ltda. bought a new stake in Vtex in the third quarter valued at $5,548,000. VELT Partners Investimentos Ltda. bought a new stake in Vtex in the third quarter valued at $18,552,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. bought a new stake in Vtex in the third quarter valued at $5,492,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.72% of the company’s stock.

Vtex Company Profile (NYSE:VTEX)

VTEX provides a software-as-a-service digital commerce platform for enterprise brands and retailers. The company’s platform enables customers to execute commerce strategy, including building online stores, integrating and managing orders across channels and creating marketplaces to sell products from third-party vendors.

See Also: Market Capitalization and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Vtex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vtex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.