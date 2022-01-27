Vy Global Growth (NYSE:VYGG) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Vy Global Growth (NYSE:VYGG) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 54,290 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the previous session’s volume of 205,005 shares.The stock last traded at $9.80 and had previously closed at $9.80.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.83.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Westchester Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vy Global Growth by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC now owns 806,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,910,000 after purchasing an additional 5,816 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Vy Global Growth during the 2nd quarter valued at $101,000. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Vy Global Growth during the 2nd quarter valued at $105,000. Alpine Global Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vy Global Growth by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC now owns 180,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,800,000 after acquiring an additional 29,243 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vy Global Growth during the 3rd quarter valued at $332,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.94% of the company’s stock.

Vy Global Growth does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses in the financial, technology, and business services sectors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Grand Cayman, the Cayman Islands.

