W.W. Grainger (GWW) to Release Earnings on Thursday

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $5.24 per share for the quarter. W.W. Grainger has set its FY21 guidance at $19.00-20.50 EPS and its FY 2021 guidance at $19.000-$20.500 EPS.Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $5.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.31 by $0.34. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 45.31% and a net margin of 7.35%. The business had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.52 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect W.W. Grainger to post $20 EPS for the current fiscal year and $24 EPS for the next fiscal year.

GWW stock opened at $481.02 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $501.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $459.55. W.W. Grainger has a 52-week low of $356.23 and a 52-week high of $527.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.46, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.58.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th will be issued a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. W.W. Grainger’s payout ratio is currently 36.99%.

In other W.W. Grainger news, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 15,741 shares of W.W. Grainger stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.86, for a total transaction of $7,679,404.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Paige K. Robbins sold 565 shares of W.W. Grainger stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $254,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 26,034 shares of company stock worth $12,765,357. Company insiders own 10.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GWW. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $378.00 to $391.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of W.W. Grainger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $539.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $510.00 to $536.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $500.00 to $535.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $481.58.

W.W. Grainger, Inc operates as a supplier of maintenance, repair and operating products (MRO), with operations also in Europe, Asia and Latin America. It operates through two segments: United States and Canada. The United States segment offers a selection of MRO products and services through its eCommerce platforms, catalogs, branches and sales and service representatives.

