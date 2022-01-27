Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its holdings in Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 420,341 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,563 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.84% of Wabash National worth $6,360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WNC. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Wabash National in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Wabash National during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Wabash National by 128.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,984 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its position in Wabash National by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 6,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in Wabash National by 70,150.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 9,821 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Wabash National alerts:

In other news, CEO Brent L. Yeagy sold 10,178 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $203,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brent L. Yeagy sold 1,836 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $29,376.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,222 shares of company stock worth $351,863 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

WNC stock opened at $19.96 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Wabash National Co. has a 1 year low of $13.04 and a 1 year high of $21.63. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.65. The firm has a market cap of $987.56 million, a PE ratio of 32.19 and a beta of 1.69.

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. Wabash National had a net margin of 1.85% and a return on equity of 7.76%. The business had revenue of $482.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $517.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. Wabash National’s quarterly revenue was up 37.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Wabash National Co. will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 6th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 5th. Wabash National’s payout ratio is presently 51.61%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on WNC shares. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Wabash National from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Wabash National from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, January 8th. TheStreet raised shares of Wabash National from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Wabash National in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Wabash National currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.67.

Wabash National Profile

Wabash National Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and market of semi-trailers, truck bodies, specialized commercial vehicles, and liquid transportation systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Trailer Products, Diversified Products, and Final Mile Products. The Commercial Trailer Products segment manufactures van and platform trailers and other transportation related equipment to customers who purchase directly from the Company or through independent dealers.

Further Reading: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC).

Receive News & Ratings for Wabash National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wabash National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.