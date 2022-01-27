Wacoal (OTCMKTS:WACLY) Hits New 52-Week Low at $89.95

Shares of Wacoal Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:WACLY) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $89.95 and last traded at $89.95, with a volume of 270 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $92.85.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $93.55 and its 200 day moving average is $103.06. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 2.11.

Wacoal (OTCMKTS:WACLY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Wacoal had a net margin of 4.98% and a return on equity of 3.81%. The company had revenue of $409.82 million during the quarter.

Wacoal Holdings Corp. engages in the management of its group companies which are involved in the manufacture, wholesale, and retail of women’s intimate apparel, outerwear, sportswear, textile products and accessories. Its operations are carried out through the following segments: Domestic Wacoal Business, Overseas Wacoal Business, Peach John Business, and Others.

