Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) Raises Dividend to $0.48 Per Share

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 27th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.4775 per share by the pharmacy operator on Friday, March 11th. This represents a $1.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.82%. This is a positive change from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48.

Walgreens Boots Alliance has raised its dividend payment by 12.5% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 46 years. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a payout ratio of 37.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Walgreens Boots Alliance to earn $5.08 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.91 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 37.6%.

WBA traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $50.00. 6,011,956 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,080,180. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a one year low of $43.62 and a one year high of $57.05. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.99.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $33.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.87 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 20.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.22 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WBA. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $49.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. TheStreet raised shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $51.00 to $56.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.15.

In other Walgreens Boots Alliance news, Director Nancy M. Schlichting sold 2,725 shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.16, for a total transaction of $128,511.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc engages in the provision of drug store services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Pharmacy USA and Retail Pharmacy International. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment consists of the Walgreens business, which includes the operation of retail drugstores, health and wellness services, and mail and central specialty pharmacy services.

