Wallbridge Mining (TSE:WM) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.33

Shares of Wallbridge Mining Company Limited (TSE:WM) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.33 and last traded at C$0.33, with a volume of 216731 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.34.

Separately, Eight Capital decreased their price target on shares of Wallbridge Mining from C$1.50 to C$1.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 12th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 4.96 and a quick ratio of 4.96. The firm has a market capitalization of C$261.59 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$0.39 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.50.

Wallbridge Mining Company Limited engages in the acquisition, discovery, development, and production of metals. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, and nickel deposits, as well as platinum group metals. Its flagship property is the Fenelon gold property located in the province of Quebec, Canada.

