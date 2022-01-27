Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Stock Position Lifted by Empirical Finance LLC

Empirical Finance LLC grew its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 5.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,593 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 975 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $2,452,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Walmart by 360.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 253 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Spectrum Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Walmart by 64.2% during the 3rd quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 312 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Macroview Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Walmart by 513.5% during the 3rd quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 319 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Finally, Clearstead Trust LLC increased its position in Walmart by 31.3% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 373 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. 30.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Walmart from $184.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Walmart from $185.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. MKM Partners upgraded Walmart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $156.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Walmart in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $166.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Walmart from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walmart has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.30.

NYSE WMT traded up $3.08 during trading on Thursday, hitting $138.83. 141,469 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,316,556. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $126.28 and a 12 month high of $152.57. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $141.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $143.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $385.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.47, a PEG ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.51.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $140.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.26 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 1.40%. The business’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.34 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 621,996 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.03, for a total transaction of $87,720,095.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 601,845 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.42, for a total value of $84,511,074.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,094,416 shares of company stock worth $1,131,573,879 over the last quarter. 48.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

