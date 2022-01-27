Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Walmart (NYSE:WMT) in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the retailer’s stock.

WMT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. MKM Partners raised shares of Walmart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $156.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $166.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $184.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Walmart in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $153.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $171.30.

Get Walmart alerts:

Shares of NYSE WMT traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $136.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 575,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,316,556. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.95. Walmart has a fifty-two week low of $126.28 and a fifty-two week high of $152.57. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $141.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $143.92. The company has a market cap of $377.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.63, a P/E/G ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.51.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.06. Walmart had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 20.30%. The company had revenue of $140.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.34 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Walmart will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director S Robson Walton sold 414,729 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.16, for a total transaction of $59,372,603.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.78, for a total transaction of $1,424,940.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,094,416 shares of company stock worth $1,131,573,879. 48.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WMT. Lowe FS increased its position in shares of Walmart by 0.6% during the third quarter. Lowe FS now owns 314 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $20,000 after acquiring an additional 2 shares in the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group increased its position in shares of Walmart by 0.9% during the third quarter. Kovitz Investment Group now owns 527,005 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $34,171,000 after acquiring an additional 4,841 shares in the last quarter. Northcoast Asset Management increased its position in shares of Walmart by 4.4% during the third quarter. Northcoast Asset Management now owns 39,187 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,541,000 after acquiring an additional 1,651 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep increased its position in shares of Walmart by 15.5% during the third quarter. ING Groep now owns 586,420 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $38,024,000 after acquiring an additional 78,853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chelsea Counsel Company increased its position in shares of Walmart by 1.3% during the third quarter. Chelsea Counsel Company now owns 79,708 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,168,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033 shares in the last quarter. 30.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

Featured Article: Analyst Ratings Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.