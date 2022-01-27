WANdisco plc (OTCMKTS:WANSF) Short Interest Up 846.2% in January

WANdisco plc (OTCMKTS:WANSF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,300 shares, a growth of 846.2% from the December 31st total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 23,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Shares of WANSF remained flat at $$3.94 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 720 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,200. WANdisco has a 12-month low of $3.59 and a 12-month high of $8.98. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.60.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of WANdisco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th.

WANdisco Plc operates as a LiveData company, which engages in the development and sale of licenses of distributed software solutions. The firm also provides enterprise-ready, non-stop software solutions. It operates though the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Rest of the World.

