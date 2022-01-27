Warburg Research Analysts Give Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE) a €178.00 Price Target

Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE) has been assigned a €178.00 ($202.27) price target by analysts at Warburg Research in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Warburg Research’s price target suggests a potential upside of 72.65% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a €201.00 ($228.41) target price on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a research note on Wednesday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €70.00 ($79.55) target price on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group set a €211.00 ($239.77) target price on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Berenberg Bank set a €175.00 ($198.86) target price on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €125.00 ($142.05) target price on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a research note on Monday, January 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Shop Apotheke Europe has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €179.09 ($203.51).

SAE opened at €103.10 ($117.16) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -88.42. The company has a quick ratio of 3.58, a current ratio of 4.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €125.44 and a 200-day moving average price of €134.09. Shop Apotheke Europe has a twelve month low of €108.00 ($122.73) and a twelve month high of €249.00 ($282.95).

Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. owns and operates online pharmacies in Germany, Belgium, Austria, Switzerland, the Netherlands, France, and Italy. It provides prescription medications, over-the-counter medications, and pharmacy-related beauty and personal care products, as well as food supplements. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Sevenum, the Netherlands.

