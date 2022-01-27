Warehouse REIT (LON:WHR) Receives Buy Rating from Berenberg Bank

Warehouse REIT (LON:WHR)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by Berenberg Bank in a report issued on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 200 ($2.70) price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 20.34% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 165 ($2.23) price target on shares of Warehouse REIT in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 165 ($2.23) price target on shares of Warehouse REIT in a research note on Friday, November 5th.

Shares of LON WHR opened at GBX 166.20 ($2.24) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of £706.12 million and a P/E ratio of 4.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.76. Warehouse REIT has a 12-month low of GBX 122 ($1.65) and a 12-month high of GBX 177.80 ($2.40). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 167.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 160.79.

In other news, insider Aimee Pitman acquired 37,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 161 ($2.17) per share, with a total value of £60,149.60 ($81,151.65).

Warehouse REIT Company Profile

Warehouse REIT plc owns and manages a diversified portfolio of warehouse real estate assets in UK urban areas. This is a compelling market. The structural rise in e-commerce and investment in 'last-mile' delivery contribute to high tenant demand, while limited vacant space and our active asset management lead to growing rents.

