Warp Finance Price Down 11.6% Over Last Week (WARP)

Warp Finance (CURRENCY:WARP) traded 6.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 27th. Over the last seven days, Warp Finance has traded down 11.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Warp Finance coin can now be purchased for $165.05 or 0.00442120 BTC on major exchanges. Warp Finance has a market capitalization of $771,460.62 and approximately $134,583.00 worth of Warp Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Warp Finance alerts:

WINk (WIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0770 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00004615 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.74 or 0.00010017 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00006848 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0284 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002932 BTC.

OtterClam (New) (CLAM) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.98 or 0.00018964 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0364 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Warp Finance Coin Profile

Warp Finance is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Warp Finance’s total supply is 150,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,674 coins. Warp Finance’s official Twitter account is @warpfinance . The Reddit community for Warp Finance is https://reddit.com/r/warpfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “WarpCoin is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency that aims to create a network of systems and services exclusively for WARP users. “

Warp Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Warp Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Warp Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Warp Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Warp Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Warp Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.