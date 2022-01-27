Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.29 EPS

Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.29, Fidelity Earnings reports. Washington Trust Bancorp had a net margin of 29.92% and a return on equity of 13.83%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share.

NASDAQ:WASH traded down $0.06 on Thursday, hitting $57.50. The company had a trading volume of 681 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,737. The stock has a market capitalization of $998.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.35 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $56.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.18. Washington Trust Bancorp has a 52 week low of $42.43 and a 52 week high of $60.96.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd were paid a $0.54 dividend. This is an increase from Washington Trust Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 31st. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.76%. Washington Trust Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.12%.

In other Washington Trust Bancorp news, Director Joseph J. Marcaurele sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.24, for a total value of $276,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP James M. Hagerty sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.11, for a total transaction of $120,220.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 113.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 2,613 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp during the third quarter worth $288,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 13.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 892 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp during the second quarter worth $485,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 168.1% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 18,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $957,000 after buying an additional 11,687 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Washington Trust Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Boenning Scattergood reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Washington Trust Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th.

Washington Trust Bancorp Company Profile

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial services, including business banking, personal banking and wealth management and trust services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking and Wealth Management Services.

