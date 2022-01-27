Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.29 EPS

Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.29, Fidelity Earnings reports. Washington Trust Bancorp had a net margin of 29.92% and a return on equity of 13.83%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share.
NASDAQ:WASH traded down $0.06 on Thursday, hitting $57.50. The company had a trading volume of 681 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,737. The stock has a market capitalization of $998.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.35 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $56.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.18. Washington Trust Bancorp has a 52 week low of $42.43 and a 52 week high of $60.96.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd were paid a $0.54 dividend. This is an increase from Washington Trust Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 31st. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.76%. Washington Trust Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.12%.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 113.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 2,613 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp during the third quarter worth $288,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 13.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 892 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp during the second quarter worth $485,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 168.1% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 18,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $957,000 after buying an additional 11,687 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.04% of the company’s stock.
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Washington Trust Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Boenning Scattergood reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Washington Trust Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th.
Washington Trust Bancorp Company Profile
Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial services, including business banking, personal banking and wealth management and trust services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking and Wealth Management Services.
