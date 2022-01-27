Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) Shares Gap Down to $170.00

Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $170.00, but opened at $157.27. Watts Water Technologies shares last traded at $157.22, with a volume of 1,590 shares changing hands.

A number of research firms have weighed in on WTS. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $159.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Watts Water Technologies from $153.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th.

Get Watts Water Technologies alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.12, a PEG ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $190.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $177.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 2.07.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.09. Watts Water Technologies had a return on equity of 16.11% and a net margin of 8.90%. The company had revenue of $455.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $433.53 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.05 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Watts Water Technologies, Inc. will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. Watts Water Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.76%.

In other Watts Water Technologies news, General Counsel Kenneth Robert Lepage sold 2,517 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.14, for a total transaction of $496,201.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Timothy P. Horne sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.09, for a total value of $1,568,175.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 11,217 shares of company stock worth $2,312,836. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WTS. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 688.2% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 134 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in Watts Water Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Kings Point Capital Management purchased a new stake in Watts Water Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Watts Water Technologies by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 556 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. 74.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Watts Water Technologies Company Profile (NYSE:WTS)

Watts Water Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and provision of products for water conservation, safety, and flow control. It operates through the following geographic segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa. Its services include plumbing and flow control solutions, water quality and conditioning, water reuse and drainage, heating, ventilation, and air conditioning, and municipal waterworks.

Recommended Story: How can investors invest in the S&P/TSX Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Watts Water Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watts Water Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.