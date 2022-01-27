Waves Enterprise (WEST) Trading Down 32.2% Over Last Week

Waves Enterprise (CURRENCY:WEST) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 27th. In the last seven days, Waves Enterprise has traded 32.2% lower against the US dollar. Waves Enterprise has a market capitalization of $7.28 million and approximately $511,796.00 worth of Waves Enterprise was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Waves Enterprise coin can now be purchased for $0.17 or 0.00000485 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002798 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001657 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.42 or 0.00048739 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,314.96 or 0.06475143 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.87 or 0.00052777 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $35,667.82 or 0.99766068 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00003309 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.56 or 0.00051920 BTC.

Waves Enterprise Coin Profile

Waves Enterprise’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 41,965,923 coins. Waves Enterprise’s official message board is medium.com/@wavesenterprise . Waves Enterprise’s official website is wavesenterprise.com . Waves Enterprise’s official Twitter account is @wvsenterprise and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Waves Enterprise is a combination of private and public networks designed to ensure high throughput, scalability, and reliability of solutions, as well as data immutability and confidentiality. Waves Enterprise provides consulting, deployment, and support services. “

Waves Enterprise Coin Trading

