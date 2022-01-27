Waycross Partners LLC Cuts Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Waycross Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 36.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,876 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 16,080 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises about 4.9% of Waycross Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Waycross Partners LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $7,859,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp raised its stake in Microsoft by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 294,824,958 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $79,868,081,000 after buying an additional 2,249,303 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Microsoft by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 192,408,922 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $52,123,577,000 after buying an additional 13,584,306 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Microsoft by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 123,322,145 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $33,314,811,000 after buying an additional 3,090,751 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its stake in Microsoft by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 92,898,047 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $25,166,309,000 after buying an additional 2,669,080 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Microsoft by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 68,123,020 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $18,454,527,000 after buying an additional 2,783,534 shares during the period. 69.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 419,292 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.61, for a total value of $144,492,216.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Teri List sold 1,650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.90, for a total value of $552,585.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 530,699 shares of company stock worth $181,312,457 in the last quarter. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Microsoft stock opened at $296.71 on Thursday. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $224.26 and a one year high of $349.67. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $325.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $309.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.23 trillion, a P/E ratio of 33.19, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.86.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The software giant reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.17. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.80% and a net margin of 38.51%. The firm had revenue of $51.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.80 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 9.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th will be given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.74%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Microsoft from $345.00 to $363.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. UBS Group set a $360.00 price objective on Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Microsoft from $310.00 to $352.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group set a $400.00 price objective on Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Microsoft from $360.00 to $355.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $352.68.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

