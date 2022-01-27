Wayfair (NYSE:W) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Wayfair (NYSE:W) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

W has been the subject of a number of other reports. Argus lowered shares of Wayfair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Wedbush lowered shares of Wayfair from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $290.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Wayfair from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $337.00 to $301.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $415.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $284.00.

Shares of Wayfair stock traded down $2.16 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $140.51. The company had a trading volume of 98,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,097,387. The stock has a market cap of $14.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 180.14 and a beta of 2.84. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $204.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $245.37. Wayfair has a 12-month low of $129.50 and a 12-month high of $355.96.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.24 billion. Wayfair had a net margin of 0.67% and a negative return on equity of 10.52%. Wayfair’s revenue was down 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.80 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Wayfair will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Niraj Shah sold 40,863 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.83, for a total value of $10,413,118.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael W. Choe purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $258.98 per share, with a total value of $2,589,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 103,316 shares of company stock valued at $25,429,490. 27.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of W. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. purchased a new stake in Wayfair in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new stake in shares of Wayfair during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wayfair during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Wayfair during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Wayfair by 102.4% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 83 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.66% of the company’s stock.

Wayfair Company Profile

Wayfair, Inc engages in an online home furnishing store. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The U.S. segment consists of amounts earned through product sales through the Company’s five distinct sites in the U.S. and through websites operated by third parties in the U.S. The International segment is composed of earnings through products sales in international sites.

