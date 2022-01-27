Wealth Minerals Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WMLLF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Wealth Minerals Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WMLLF) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a decline of 92.6% from the December 31st total of 33,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 630,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS WMLLF traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $0.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 145,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 324,530. Wealth Minerals has a 1-year low of $0.10 and a 1-year high of $0.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.36. The firm has a market cap of $74.28 million, a P/E ratio of -29.18 and a beta of 1.15.

Wealth Minerals Company Profile

Wealth Minerals Ltd. is a junior mineral resource exploration company, which focuses on the acquisition, exploration and development of mineral properties primarily prospective for lithium, precious metals and copper. It holds interest in Atacama Salar, Ollague, Valsequillo, Coronado and Kootenay projects.

