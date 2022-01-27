Wealth Minerals Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WMLLF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Wealth Minerals Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WMLLF) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a decline of 92.6% from the December 31st total of 33,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 630,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS WMLLF traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $0.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 145,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 324,530. Wealth Minerals has a 1-year low of $0.10 and a 1-year high of $0.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.36. The firm has a market cap of $74.28 million, a P/E ratio of -29.18 and a beta of 1.15.
Wealth Minerals Company Profile
