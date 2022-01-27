Weatherford International (NASDAQ:WFRD) Shares Gap Up to $29.18

Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ:WFRD)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $29.18, but opened at $31.00. Weatherford International shares last traded at $31.00, with a volume of 2,808 shares traded.

WFRD has been the topic of several research reports. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Weatherford International in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Weatherford International from $29.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Weatherford International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th.

The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.38.

Weatherford International (NASDAQ:WFRD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.15) by $0.52. The company had revenue of $945.00 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Weatherford International plc will post -4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Weatherford International in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in Weatherford International during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Weatherford International during the second quarter worth about $102,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Weatherford International by 1,423.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 5,636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Weatherford International during the second quarter worth about $160,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.65% of the company’s stock.

Weatherford International Company Profile (NASDAQ:WFRD)

Weatherford International Plc provides equipment and services to the oil and natural gas exploration and production industry. It operates through two segments: Western Hemisphere and Eastern Hemisphere. The firm’s products and services are Drilling and Evaluation, Production, Completions, and Well Construction.

