Wedbush Cuts Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) Price Target to $200.00

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) had its target price cut by stock analysts at Wedbush from $222.00 to $200.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wedbush’s price target points to a potential upside of 26.65% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Moffett Nathanson cut shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $180.00 to $215.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, MKM Partners upped their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $186.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Take-Two Interactive Software presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $203.38.

Shares of TTWO stock opened at $157.92 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $18.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.63. Take-Two Interactive Software has a fifty-two week low of $138.19 and a fifty-two week high of $214.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $167.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $166.96.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $984.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $865.20 million. Take-Two Interactive Software had a net margin of 16.72% and a return on equity of 15.60%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.71 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Take-Two Interactive Software will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.11, for a total transaction of $30,913.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.98, for a total value of $404,756.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 62.3% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 130.0% in the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. 84.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc engages in the development, publishing, and marketing of interactive software games. Its products are designed for console systems, handheld gaming systems, and personal computers, including smart phones and tablets; and are delivered through physical retail, digital download, online platforms, and cloud streaming services.

