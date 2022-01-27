Wedbush Equities Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC)

Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC) – Stock analysts at Wedbush upped their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Hanmi Financial in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 26th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $2.55 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.40.

Get Hanmi Financial alerts:

Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.49. Hanmi Financial had a return on equity of 13.39% and a net margin of 31.07%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hanmi Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. TheStreet upgraded Hanmi Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Jonestrading raised their price objective on Hanmi Financial from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded Hanmi Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.00.

Shares of NASDAQ HAFC opened at $27.12 on Thursday. Hanmi Financial has a fifty-two week low of $12.38 and a fifty-two week high of $28.84. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $824.66 million, a PE ratio of 10.43 and a beta of 1.25.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. This is an increase from Hanmi Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Hanmi Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.77%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HAFC. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Hanmi Financial by 35.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,755,709 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,524,000 after buying an additional 724,790 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Hanmi Financial by 164.8% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 330,687 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,633,000 after purchasing an additional 205,785 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Hanmi Financial by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,568,557 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,897,000 after purchasing an additional 198,525 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hanmi Financial by 46.9% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 378,864 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,222,000 after purchasing an additional 120,892 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Hanmi Financial by 24.2% in the 3rd quarter. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. now owns 585,911 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,753,000 after purchasing an additional 114,300 shares during the last quarter. 86.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hanmi Financial Company Profile

Hanmi Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking and financial services. It offers checking, money market and savings, treasury management, and loans. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

Further Reading: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Receive News & Ratings for Hanmi Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hanmi Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.