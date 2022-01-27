Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Pfizer (PFE)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) recently:

1/14/2022 – Pfizer had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $60.00 to $76.00.

1/11/2022 – Pfizer was given a new $54.00 price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC.

1/10/2022 – Pfizer was given a new $51.00 price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

1/7/2022 – Pfizer had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $65.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/5/2022 – Pfizer was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $70.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $59.00.

1/4/2022 – Pfizer was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating. They now have a $65.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “The Consumer Healthcare joint venture with Glaxo and the merger of the Upjohn unit with Mylan has made Pfizer a smaller company with a diversified portfolio of innovative drugs and vaccines. The smaller Pfizer should see better revenue growth. Pfizer expects strong growth of key brands like Ibrance, Inlyta and Eliquis to drive sales. Its COVID-19 vaccine has become a key contributor to the top line. The approval of Paxlovid, its oral antiviral pill for COVID, can bring in additional revenues in 2022. Pfizer boasts a sustainable pipeline with multiple late-stage programs that can drive growth. However, currency headwinds and pricing pressure are key top-line headwinds. Concerns remain about its long-term growth prospects due to competitive pressure. The stock has outperformed the industry in the past year. “

1/3/2022 – Pfizer had its price target raised by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from $44.00 to $65.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

12/20/2021 – Pfizer had its price target raised by analysts at Cowen Inc from $56.00 to $70.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

12/17/2021 – Pfizer is now covered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They set a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock.

12/15/2021 – Pfizer had its price target raised by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC from $52.00 to $56.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

12/14/2021 – Pfizer had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $44.00 to $56.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

12/14/2021 – Pfizer had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a $54.00 price target on the stock.

12/13/2021 – Pfizer was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $60.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $52.00.

12/13/2021 – Pfizer was given a new $53.00 price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

12/10/2021 – Pfizer had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $44.00 to $54.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

12/9/2021 – Pfizer was upgraded by analysts at Erste Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

12/8/2021 – Pfizer is now covered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock.

11/29/2021 – Pfizer had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $42.00 to $53.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/29/2021 – Pfizer had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $50.00 to $60.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Pfizer stock traded up $0.73 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $53.74. 1,520,556 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,651,379. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.32. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.36 and a 12-month high of $61.71. The firm has a market cap of $301.64 billion, a PE ratio of 15.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $24.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.82 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 30.70% and a net margin of 27.66%. Pfizer’s revenue for the quarter was up 134.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 28th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 27th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. This is a positive change from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.43%.

In other Pfizer news, insider John D. Young sold 150,000 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total transaction of $7,509,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Alexander R. Mackenzie sold 41,360 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.26, for a total value of $2,244,193.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 231,360 shares of company stock worth $11,927,994 in the last ninety days. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PFE. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 1.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 456,203,630 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,864,934,000 after acquiring an additional 5,289,511 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 0.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 410,828,305 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,669,727,000 after acquiring an additional 3,780,033 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 1.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 278,568,311 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,908,735,000 after acquiring an additional 3,681,456 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 0.5% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 241,360,858 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,381,066,000 after acquiring an additional 1,171,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Pfizer by 3.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 99,593,093 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,272,514,000 after purchasing an additional 3,211,904 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.88% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

