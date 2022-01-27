Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for SSR Mining (SSRM)

SSR Mining (NASDAQ: SSRM) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

1/25/2022 – SSR Mining was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “SSR Mining Inc. is a mining company. It focused on the operation, development, exploration and acquisition of precious metal projects. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and mineral properties. It principally serves electronics, coin fabrication, dentistry, jewelry, other industrial, technology, pharmaceuticals and solar energy markets. SSR Mining Inc, formerly known as Silver Standard Resources Inc, is based in Vancouver, Canada. “

1/18/2022 – SSR Mining was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “SSR Mining Inc. is a mining company. It focused on the operation, development, exploration and acquisition of precious metal projects. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and mineral properties. It principally serves electronics, coin fabrication, dentistry, jewelry, other industrial, technology, pharmaceuticals and solar energy markets. SSR Mining Inc, formerly known as Silver Standard Resources Inc, is based in Vancouver, Canada. “

1/11/2022 – SSR Mining had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from C$38.50 to C$31.00.

1/7/2022 – SSR Mining had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$32.00 to C$28.50.

1/6/2022 – SSR Mining was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $19.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “SSR Mining Inc. is a mining company. It focused on the operation, development, exploration and acquisition of precious metal projects. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and mineral properties. It principally serves electronics, coin fabrication, dentistry, jewelry, other industrial, technology, pharmaceuticals and solar energy markets. SSR Mining Inc, formerly known as Silver Standard Resources Inc, is based in Vancouver, Canada. “

Shares of NASDAQ:SSRM opened at $16.59 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 4.63 and a current ratio of 6.39. SSR Mining Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.68 and a 52 week high of $20.06. The company has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a PE ratio of 14.30, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.05.

SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $322.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $330.65 million. SSR Mining had a net margin of 17.62% and a return on equity of 10.09%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that SSR Mining Inc. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. SSR Mining’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.24%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SSR Mining in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in SSR Mining by 60.1% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,631 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 988 shares in the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in SSR Mining during the 3rd quarter valued at $208,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in SSR Mining during the 3rd quarter valued at $231,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SSR Mining by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 16,352 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. 49.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SSR Mining, Inc is a gold company. It engages in the operation, development, exploration, and acquisition of metal resource properties located in Turkey and the Americas. The firm focuses on the Çöpler Gold Mine, Puna, Marigold Mines, and Seabee Gold Operations. The company was founded on December 11, 1946 is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

