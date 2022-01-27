Weidai Ltd. (NYSE:WEI) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Weidai Ltd. (NYSE:WEI) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,300 shares, a decrease of 91.0% from the December 31st total of 58,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 76,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

WEI stock traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $1.85. 243,838 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 145,050. Weidai has a 52 week low of $1.20 and a 52 week high of $8.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.61.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Weidai stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Weidai Ltd. (NYSE:WEI) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 34,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000. 0.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Weidai Ltd. engages in the provision of auto-backed financing solutions. It transforms used automobiles, a type of no-standard collateral into investable assets to provide accessible credit for small and micro enterprises, and connects the borrowers with institutional funding partners through its platform.

