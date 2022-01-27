Wells Fargo & Company Boosts Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) Price Target to $45.00

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $41.00 to $45.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the casino operator’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 3.88% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a research report on Sunday, January 16th. Bank of America lowered shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Las Vegas Sands has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.27.

Shares of NYSE LVS traded down $0.80 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $43.32. The company had a trading volume of 158,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,727,127. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.95, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.23. Las Vegas Sands has a 12 month low of $33.75 and a 12 month high of $66.76. The firm has a market cap of $33.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.32 and a beta of 1.47.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The casino operator reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.02. Las Vegas Sands had a negative net margin of 26.01% and a negative return on equity of 33.51%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.37) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Las Vegas Sands will post -1.19 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in Las Vegas Sands by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 4,389 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 6,473 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Lee Financial Co increased its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 3,091 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Bowman Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wagner Bowman Management Corp now owns 5,666 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 24,878 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,592,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. 35.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Las Vegas Sands

Las Vegas Sands Corp. engages in the development of destination properties. The firm operates through the following geographic segments: Macao, Singapore and United States. The Macao segment handles the operations of The Venetian Macao, Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao and Sands Macao.

