Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Shares Sold by Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 50.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,863,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,909,021 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company comprises 1.0% of Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Wells Fargo & Company worth $132,899,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Clearstead Trust LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. 69.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WFC. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Argus upped their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $62.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.16.

WFC stock traded up $0.64 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $54.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,062,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,565,781. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $51.05 and its 200-day moving average is $48.81. The company has a market cap of $224.95 billion, a PE ratio of 10.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12 month low of $29.68 and a 12 month high of $58.87.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $20.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.61 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 26.43%. Wells Fargo & Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. Analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. This is an increase from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.06%.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance. It firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Wealth & Investment Management, and Other.

