Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) Stock Holdings Reduced by Vident Investment Advisory LLC

Vident Investment Advisory LLC lowered its position in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) by 13.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,998 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,177 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Welltower were worth $2,635,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Welltower by 0.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 66,365,510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,514,975,000 after purchasing an additional 462,414 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Welltower by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,086,988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,632,769,000 after acquiring an additional 376,865 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Welltower by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,420,697 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,029,360,000 after acquiring an additional 486,423 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Welltower by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,431,012 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,614,717,000 after acquiring an additional 2,107,730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Welltower by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,862,630 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $902,684,000 after acquiring an additional 327,775 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.96% of the company’s stock.

Welltower stock opened at $83.85 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $84.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.91. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $36.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 1.02. Welltower Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.38 and a 12 month high of $89.80.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Welltower had a net margin of 9.69% and a return on equity of 2.86%. The company’s revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Welltower Inc. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th were issued a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 15th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. Welltower’s payout ratio is presently 234.62%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Welltower from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $94.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Raymond James upped their price target on Welltower from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Welltower from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Mizuho upgraded Welltower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $68.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Welltower in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $91.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.47.

Welltower, Inc engages in the provision of health care infrastructure and investment of seniors housing operators, post-acute providers, and health systems. It operates through the following segments: Seniors Housing Operating, Triple-net, and Outpatient Medical. The Seniors Housing Operating segment includes the seniors housing communities.

