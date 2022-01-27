Werner Enterprises (WERN) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.93 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.16). Werner Enterprises had a return on equity of 17.53% and a net margin of 9.38%. The company had revenue of $702.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $703.12 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Werner Enterprises to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ WERN opened at $43.37 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Werner Enterprises has a 12 month low of $38.91 and a 12 month high of $49.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $46.14 and a 200-day moving average of $45.91. The company has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.78.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Werner Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.48%.

Werner Enterprises announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Friday, November 12th that permits the company to repurchase 6,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the transportation company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America downgraded Werner Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $52.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Werner Enterprises from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Werner Enterprises from $62.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Werner Enterprises presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.09.

In other Werner Enterprises news, Director Scott C. Arves bought 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $44.58 per share, for a total transaction of $49,038.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Werner Enterprises in the third quarter worth approximately $273,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises by 43.9% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 26,867 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,189,000 after purchasing an additional 8,193 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises by 38.2% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,879 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,624 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises by 18.9% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,577 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Werner Enterprises by 24.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 532,678 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $23,714,000 after acquiring an additional 105,520 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.30% of the company’s stock.

About Werner Enterprises

Werner Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of logistics services. It operates through the Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics segments. The Truckload Transportation Services segment consists of one-way truckload and specialized services units such as the medium-to-long haul van fleet which provides a consumer non durable products and commodities in truckload quantities.

