WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.62 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect that WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) will report sales of $4.62 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for WESCO International’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $4.64 billion and the lowest is $4.60 billion. WESCO International posted sales of $4.13 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 11.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 15th.

On average, analysts expect that WESCO International will report full year sales of $18.00 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $17.96 billion to $18.04 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $18.75 billion, with estimates ranging from $18.61 billion to $18.90 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow WESCO International.

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $4.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.71 billion. WESCO International had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 13.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.66 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of WESCO International from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of WESCO International from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of WESCO International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $156.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Stephens upped their target price on shares of WESCO International from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.38.

Shares of WCC opened at $122.82 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $128.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $121.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.98. WESCO International has a 52 week low of $70.49 and a 52 week high of $140.92.

In other news, CEO John Engel sold 44,126 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.39, for a total transaction of $5,885,967.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Nelson John Squires III sold 6,867 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.26, for a total transaction of $901,362.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 67,212 shares of company stock valued at $8,995,952. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new stake in WESCO International in the 2nd quarter worth about $343,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of WESCO International by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 135,899 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,973,000 after buying an additional 1,419 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of WESCO International by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 763,425 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $78,495,000 after buying an additional 14,602 shares in the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of WESCO International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,072,000. Finally, AXA S.A. acquired a new position in shares of WESCO International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,275,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.76% of the company’s stock.

WESCO International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electrical, industrial, and communications maintenance, repair & operating and original equipment manufacturers products. It also offers construction materials, and supply chain management and logistics services. Its product categories include general supplies, wire, cable & conduit, communications & security, electrical distribution and controls, lighting & sustainability and automation, controls & motors.

