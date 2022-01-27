West Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:WJRYY) Short Interest Up 1,250.0% in January

West Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:WJRYY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a growth of 1,250.0% from the December 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 27,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS WJRYY traded down $0.74 on Thursday, hitting $41.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,306. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. West Japan Railway has a 1-year low of $40.01 and a 1-year high of $63.98. The company’s 50-day moving average is $42.86 and its 200 day moving average is $47.69. The firm has a market cap of $7.90 billion, a PE ratio of -4.91 and a beta of 0.41.

West Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:WJRYY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($2.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. West Japan Railway had a negative net margin of 18.41% and a negative return on equity of 17.21%. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that West Japan Railway will post -3.26 EPS for the current year.

WJRYY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of West Japan Railway from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of West Japan Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of West Japan Railway from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th.

West Japan Railway Co engages in the railway transportation business. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Distribution, Real Estate, and Other Businesses. The Transportation segment provides railway, bus, and ferry services. The Distribution segment operates department stores, restaurants, retail, and wholesale shops.

