Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:GDO) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:GDO) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a decline of 84.3% from the December 31st total of 7,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 36,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of GDO traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $16.53. The stock had a trading volume of 45,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,200. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.85. Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund has a 52 week low of $15.94 and a 52 week high of $18.72.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a $0.101 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.33%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund by 174.8% in the fourth quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 64,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after buying an additional 40,900 shares during the period. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 27,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 4,284 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund by 29.5% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 3,325 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 145,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,630,000 after purchasing an additional 8,692 shares during the period.

About Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund

Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd., Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Limited.

