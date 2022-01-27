Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:GDO) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:GDO) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a decline of 84.3% from the December 31st total of 7,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 36,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of GDO traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $16.53. The stock had a trading volume of 45,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,200. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.85. Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund has a 52 week low of $15.94 and a 52 week high of $18.72.
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a $0.101 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.33%.
About Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund
Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd., Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Limited.
