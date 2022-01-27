Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) Position Trimmed by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC decreased its holdings in shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 105,508 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 5,198 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $5,955,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Western Digital during the third quarter worth about $434,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in shares of Western Digital by 42.0% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 278,683 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $15,729,000 after acquiring an additional 82,406 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its position in shares of Western Digital by 4.1% during the third quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 37,001 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $2,093,000 after acquiring an additional 1,441 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. grew its position in shares of Western Digital by 117.6% during the third quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 24,366 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,376,000 after acquiring an additional 13,168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its position in shares of Western Digital by 26.9% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 60,945 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $3,440,000 after acquiring an additional 12,910 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ WDC opened at $54.58 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.54 and a beta of 1.54. Western Digital Co. has a one year low of $49.50 and a one year high of $78.19.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The data storage provider reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.06 billion. Western Digital had a return on equity of 16.38% and a net margin of 8.26%. Western Digital’s revenue was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Western Digital Co. will post 7.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Gene M. Zamiska sold 2,607 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $143,385.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $95.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $101.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Western Digital from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Western Digital from $90.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.14.

Western Digital Corp. engages in the developing, manufacturing, marketing, and sale of data storage devices and solutions. It operates through the following product categories: Client Devices, Data Center Devices & Solutions, and Client Solutions. The Client Devices category includes mobile, desktop, gaming and digital video hard drives, solid state drives (SSDs), embedded products, and wafers.

