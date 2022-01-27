Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.38 EPS

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The data storage provider reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.38, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.82 billion. Western Digital had a return on equity of 16.38% and a net margin of 8.26%. The business’s revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. Western Digital updated its Q3 guidance to $1.50-1.80 EPS.
Shares of NASDAQ:WDC traded down $0.74 on Thursday, hitting $53.84. 10,106,159 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,331,311. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $60.48 and its 200 day moving average is $60.14. The company has a market capitalization of $16.78 billion, a PE ratio of 11.38 and a beta of 1.54. Western Digital has a 1-year low of $49.50 and a 1-year high of $78.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.09.
WDC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Western Digital from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Western Digital from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on Western Digital from $101.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Susquehanna reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Western Digital in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Western Digital from $72.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.14.
Western Digital Company Profile
Western Digital Corp. engages in the developing, manufacturing, marketing, and sale of data storage devices and solutions. It operates through the following product categories: Client Devices, Data Center Devices & Solutions, and Client Solutions. The Client Devices category includes mobile, desktop, gaming and digital video hard drives, solid state drives (SSDs), embedded products, and wafers.
