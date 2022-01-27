Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) Releases Q3 Earnings Guidance

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.50-1.80 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.93. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.45-4.65 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.73 billion.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America cut their price objective on Western Digital from $90.00 to $77.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Western Digital from $115.00 to $97.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Western Digital from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Western Digital from $85.00 to $65.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on Western Digital from $75.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $76.14.

Shares of WDC traded down $0.74 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $53.84. The stock had a trading volume of 10,106,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,331,311. Western Digital has a 12-month low of $49.50 and a 12-month high of $78.19. The firm has a market cap of $16.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.38 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.09. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.14.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The data storage provider reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.82 billion. Western Digital had a return on equity of 16.38% and a net margin of 8.26%. The company’s revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Western Digital will post 7.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Gene M. Zamiska sold 2,607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $143,385.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Western Digital Corp. engages in the developing, manufacturing, marketing, and sale of data storage devices and solutions. It operates through the following product categories: Client Devices, Data Center Devices & Solutions, and Client Solutions. The Client Devices category includes mobile, desktop, gaming and digital video hard drives, solid state drives (SSDs), embedded products, and wafers.

