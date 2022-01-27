Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) shares saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 121,312 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 4,002,068 shares.The stock last traded at $56.51 and had previously closed at $54.58.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Western Digital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $91.00 to $62.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Western Digital from $72.00 to $81.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Susquehanna restated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Western Digital in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Western Digital from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Western Digital from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.14.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $60.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.54 and a beta of 1.54.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The data storage provider reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.04. Western Digital had a net margin of 8.26% and a return on equity of 16.38%. The business had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.06 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Western Digital Co. will post 7.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Western Digital news, SVP Gene M. Zamiska sold 2,607 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $143,385.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 6,614.3% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 470 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Western Digital during the third quarter worth $30,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Western Digital during the third quarter worth $33,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Western Digital during the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Western Digital during the second quarter worth $49,000. 78.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Western Digital Company Profile (NASDAQ:WDC)

Western Digital Corp. engages in the developing, manufacturing, marketing, and sale of data storage devices and solutions. It operates through the following product categories: Client Devices, Data Center Devices & Solutions, and Client Solutions. The Client Devices category includes mobile, desktop, gaming and digital video hard drives, solid state drives (SSDs), embedded products, and wafers.

