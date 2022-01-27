Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) shares saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 121,312 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 4,002,068 shares.The stock last traded at $56.51 and had previously closed at $54.58.
Several analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Western Digital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $91.00 to $62.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Western Digital from $72.00 to $81.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Susquehanna restated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Western Digital in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Western Digital from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Western Digital from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.14.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $60.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.54 and a beta of 1.54.
In other Western Digital news, SVP Gene M. Zamiska sold 2,607 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $143,385.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 6,614.3% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 470 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Western Digital during the third quarter worth $30,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Western Digital during the third quarter worth $33,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Western Digital during the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Western Digital during the second quarter worth $49,000. 78.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Western Digital Company Profile (NASDAQ:WDC)
Western Digital Corp. engages in the developing, manufacturing, marketing, and sale of data storage devices and solutions. It operates through the following product categories: Client Devices, Data Center Devices & Solutions, and Client Solutions. The Client Devices category includes mobile, desktop, gaming and digital video hard drives, solid state drives (SSDs), embedded products, and wafers.
Featured Story: What can cause a stock to outperform?
Receive News & Ratings for Western Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.