WestRock Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 (NYSE:WRK)

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 27th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the basic materials company on Wednesday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%.

WestRock has decreased its dividend by 46.7% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. WestRock has a dividend payout ratio of 20.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect WestRock to earn $4.93 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.3%.

NYSE:WRK traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $43.86. 2,539,537 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,260,219. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $44.96 and its 200-day moving average is $48.18. The stock has a market cap of $11.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.96. WestRock has a 1-year low of $40.04 and a 1-year high of $62.03.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.09. WestRock had a return on equity of 8.03% and a net margin of 4.47%. The business had revenue of $5.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that WestRock will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current year.

WRK has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of WestRock in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded WestRock from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on WestRock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Citigroup decreased their price target on WestRock from $60.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on WestRock from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.91.

In related news, Director James E. Nevels sold 3,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.45, for a total transaction of $150,822.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

WestRock Co engages in the provision of paper and packaging solutions. It operates through the following segments: Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging. The Corrugated Packaging segment consists of its containerboard mill and corrugated packaging operations, as well as recycling operations. The Consumer Packaging segment includes consumer mills, folding carton, beverage, merchandising displays, and partition operations.

