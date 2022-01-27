WestRock (WRK) to Release Earnings on Thursday

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 3rd. Analysts expect WestRock to post earnings of $0.63 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $5.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5 billion. WestRock had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 8.03%. WestRock’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. On average, analysts expect WestRock to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:WRK opened at $43.39 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $45.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.91, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.18. WestRock has a 1-year low of $40.04 and a 1-year high of $62.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

In related news, Director James E. Nevels sold 3,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.45, for a total transaction of $150,822.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of WestRock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $84.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of WestRock from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. TheStreet raised shares of WestRock from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $60.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.91.

About WestRock

WestRock Co engages in the provision of paper and packaging solutions. It operates through the following segments: Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging. The Corrugated Packaging segment consists of its containerboard mill and corrugated packaging operations, as well as recycling operations. The Consumer Packaging segment includes consumer mills, folding carton, beverage, merchandising displays, and partition operations.

