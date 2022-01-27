WeWork (NYSE:WE) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $6.91

WeWork Inc (NYSE:WE)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $6.91 and last traded at $6.96, with a volume of 285354 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $7.84.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.67.

Get WeWork alerts:

WeWork (NYSE:WE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($4.54) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $661.03 million for the quarter.

In other news, CEO Sandeep Mathrani bought 29,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.46 per share, with a total value of $250,416.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Jeffrey Sine bought 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.67 per share, with a total value of $69,360.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in WeWork stock. Tuttle Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WeWork Inc (NYSE:WE) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 16,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.07% of the company’s stock.

About WeWork (NYSE:WE)

WeWork Inc is a flexible space provider. It delivers technology-driven flexible solutions, inspiring spaces and unmatched community experiences. WeWork Inc, formerly known as BowX Acquisition Corp., is based in MENLO PARK, Calif.

Featured Article: What is a Derivative?

Receive News & Ratings for WeWork Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WeWork and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.