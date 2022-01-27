Whalerock Point Partners LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Whalerock Point Partners LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,688 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for about 3.4% of Whalerock Point Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Whalerock Point Partners LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $8,830,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sphinx Trading LP bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Lountzis Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 60.0% in the third quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC now owns 16 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the second quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the second quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.96% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ AMZN opened at $2,777.45 on Thursday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2,707.04 and a 1-year high of $3,773.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3,352.63 and a 200-day moving average of $3,394.01. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 trillion, a PE ratio of 54.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.10.
In other Amazon.com news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 50,034 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,319.45, for a total transaction of $166,085,361.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 34 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,337.66, for a total value of $113,480.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 86,314 shares of company stock worth $292,824,570. 14.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
A number of brokerages recently commented on AMZN. Guggenheim began coverage on Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $4,300.00 price target for the company. Citigroup decreased their price target on Amazon.com from $4,175.00 to $4,100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Barclays decreased their price target on Amazon.com from $4,130.00 to $3,800.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $3,600.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Thirty-nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,194.23.
Amazon.com Profile
Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.
Featured Article: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)
Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.