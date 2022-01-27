Wheels Up Experience (NYSE:UP) Shares Gap Up to $3.62

Wheels Up Experience Inc (NYSE:UP) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $3.62, but opened at $3.86. Wheels Up Experience shares last traded at $3.82, with a volume of 7,299 shares changing hands.

UP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wheels Up Experience from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Wheels Up Experience from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Wheels Up Experience from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. BTIG Research dropped their price target on Wheels Up Experience from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Wheels Up Experience in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $5.90 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wheels Up Experience presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.84.

Get Wheels Up Experience alerts:

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.34.

Wheels Up Experience (NYSE:UP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $301.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $261.18 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Wheels Up Experience Inc will post -0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director David J. Adelman bought 100,000 shares of Wheels Up Experience stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.90 per share, with a total value of $490,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wheels Up Experience in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Wheels Up Experience in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Wheels Up Experience in the third quarter worth about $49,000. Patriot Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Wheels Up Experience during the third quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Wheels Up Experience during the third quarter valued at approximately $66,000. 35.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wheels Up Experience Company Profile (NYSE:UP)

Aspirational Consumer Lifestyle Corp. has entered into a definitive merger agreement with Wheels Up Partners Holdings LLC.

Further Reading: How to track put option volume

Receive News & Ratings for Wheels Up Experience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wheels Up Experience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.