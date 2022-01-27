WhiteCoin Market Capitalization Reaches $424.47 Million (XWC)

WhiteCoin (CURRENCY:XWC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 27th. WhiteCoin has a market cap of $424.47 million and $7.55 million worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WhiteCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.57 or 0.00001545 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, WhiteCoin has traded 4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Waves (WAVES) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.62 or 0.00026060 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.58 or 0.00015113 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00004186 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000294 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001447 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001666 BTC.

DubaiCoin (DBIX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC.

About WhiteCoin

WhiteCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on April 14th, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 944,201,250 coins and its circulating supply is 744,201,249 coins. The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is /r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . WhiteCoin’s official website is whitecoin.info . WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bootstrap: bootstrap.dat allows a new Whitecoin client (not synced) to rapidly import the initial blocks from a local file instead of slowly downloading blocks from random peers. This significantly reduces the time it takes to get a client synced with the current blockchain. WhiteOS: WhiteOS is a custom, optimized and hardened Ubuntu environment. It can be installed in any computer and it provides bulit in anonymity. POS starts after Block: 10000 “

WhiteCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WhiteCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WhiteCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

