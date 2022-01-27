Whitefield Limited (ASX:WHF) Insider Jenelle Webster Buys 5,935 Shares

Whitefield Limited (ASX:WHF) insider Jenelle Webster acquired 5,935 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$5.40 ($3.86) per share, with a total value of A$32,049.00 ($22,892.14).

Jenelle Webster also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 10th, Jenelle Webster purchased 624 shares of Whitefield stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$5.62 ($4.01) per share, for a total transaction of A$3,506.26 ($2,504.47).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.70, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.24.

The business also recently declared a Interim dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 9th were given a $0.1025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.76%. Whitefield’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 151.52%.

About Whitefield

Whitefield Limited operates in the securities industry primarily in Australia. The company invests in shares and securities. The company was founded in 1923 and is based in Sydney, Australia.

