Whiteheart (WHITE) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $62,286.00

Whiteheart (CURRENCY:WHITE) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 27th. Whiteheart has a market cap of $2.74 million and approximately $62,286.00 worth of Whiteheart was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Whiteheart has traded 19% lower against the US dollar. One Whiteheart coin can now be purchased for $308.28 or 0.00838518 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002722 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001665 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.04 or 0.00049063 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,465.87 or 0.06707173 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.67 or 0.00053506 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $36,675.01 or 0.99756111 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00003342 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.35 or 0.00052639 BTC.

Whiteheart Coin Profile

Whiteheart’s genesis date was December 21st, 2020. Whiteheart’s total supply is 8,888 coins. Whiteheart’s official Twitter account is @WhiteheartDeFi and its Facebook page is accessible here . Whiteheart’s official website is www.whiteheart.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Whiteheart is an on-chain hedging protocol built on top of the Hegic protocol 2. The core part of the hedging protocol is a new financial primitive called hedge contract. Hedge contract is a system of Ethereum smart contracts that can automatically conduct the process of hedging users' holdings' market value. “

Whiteheart Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Whiteheart directly using U.S. dollars.

